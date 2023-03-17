CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices gain

March 17 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index gained on Friday, boosted by higher commodity prices, as concerns of a global banking meltdown ease on supportive measures.
Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:45 a.m. ET (1045 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed.
U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis. .N
The benchmark Canadian index .GSPTSE closed higher on Thursday, bouncing back from a 1.6% fall in the previous session, as fears began to ease after major U.S. banks offered a $30 billion lifeline for beleaguered First Republic Bank FRC.N, while Credit Suisse also received an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss central bank.
Commodity prices tend to influence the resources-heavy TSX. Commodity-linked stocks account for nearly 31% of the index.
Oil prices firmed after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong demand expectations from China. O/R
Gold prices edged higher against a weaker dollar, while most base metals rallied, boosted by easing concerns over a banking crisis. GOL/MET/L
In earnings, financial services company Power Corporation of Canada POW.TOreported less-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.
Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN.TO reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
Among domestic data, investors await February producer prices data before markets open.
