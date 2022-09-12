CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices gain

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains in crude oil and bullion prices, despite concerns over a slowdown in the Canadian economy.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:14 a.m. ET, a day after the index closed at its highest level since Aug. 29.

Oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 gained 1% as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. O/R

Meanwhile, gold prices XAU= rose 0.7% as the dollar fell to an over two-week low, prompting investors to buy bullion, while markets eyed U.S. inflation data due later this week for further clues on Federal Reserve rate hikes. GOL.N

Fears of a tighter monetary policy across the globe to combat surging price pressures has rattled market sentiment recently.

Official data released last week showed Canada shed jobs for a third consecutive month in August, in a sign higher interest rates may be starting to cool the overheated economy, though economists said it was unlikely to force a central bank pause.

Canada's real problem is not job losses but the rush to retirement which leaves businesses scrambling, helping push wages sharply higher and threatening to further drag down the country's sagging productivity, economists say.

Investors will be closely watching July factory sales data due on Wednesday, followed by housing starts number on Sept. 15.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.9% higher at 19,773.34 on Friday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 57 points, or 0.18%, at 7:14 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 54 points, or 0.43%. .N

