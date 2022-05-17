CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices gain

May 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in crude and bullion prices, although concerns around soaring inflation and a global slowdown capped their rise.

Gold prices firmed as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, while oil hit its highest in seven weeks, bolstered by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supplies. O/RGOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 20,206.41 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 467 points, or 1.45%, at 6:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 66.75 points, or 1.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 246 points, or 2.01%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Emera Inc EMA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$72 from C$66

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$146 from C$149

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$100 from C$103

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1827.7; +0.76% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $114.86; +0.59% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $114.98; +0.65% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Retail sales mm for Apr : Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Apr : Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Apr : Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail control for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Apr : Prior 6.29%

0915 Industrial production mm for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.9%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Apr : Expected 78.6%; Prior 78.3%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.9%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Apr : Prior 5.47%

1000 Business inventories mm for Mar : Expected 1.9%; Prior 1.5%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Mar : Prior 2.3%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for May : Expected 75; Prior 77

