US Markets
RY

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices gain

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in crude and bullion prices, although concerns around soaring inflation and a global slowdown capped their rise.

May 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in crude and bullion prices, although concerns around soaring inflation and a global slowdown capped their rise.

Gold prices firmed as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, while oil hit its highest in seven weeks, bolstered by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supplies. O/RGOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 20,206.41 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 467 points, or 1.45%, at 6:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 66.75 points, or 1.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 246 points, or 2.01%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Emera Inc EMA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$72 from C$66

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$146 from C$149

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$100 from C$103

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1827.7; +0.76% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $114.86; +0.59% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $114.98; +0.65% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Retail sales mm for Apr : Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Apr : Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Apr : Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail control for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Apr : Prior 6.29%

0915 Industrial production mm for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.9%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Apr : Expected 78.6%; Prior 78.3%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.9%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Apr : Prior 5.47%

1000 Business inventories mm for Mar : Expected 1.9%; Prior 1.5%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Mar : Prior 2.3%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for May : Expected 75; Prior 77

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY TD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular