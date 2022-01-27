CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as central bank, Fed signal tighter monetary policy

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as hawkish signals from Canadian and U.S. central banks cleared some uncertainty over policy tightening this year, while rising oil prices supported energy stocks.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE had ended largely flat on Wednesday, following the two central bank meetings.

Both the Bank of Canada and the Fed said they would raise interest rates this year to combat rising inflation, with the Fed outlining a hike by as soon as March.

Uncertainty over the pace of policy tightening by the Fed had rattled markets in recent weeks, pushing the TSX to a six-month low.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 15 points, or 0.04%, at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 34.25 points, or 0.24%. .N

Rising oil prices supported energy stocks, as geopolitical tensions in Russia and the Middle East cast doubts over supply. O/R

The Bank of Canada will soon start hiking interest rates from record lows to combat inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem announced on Wednesday, saying the economy no longer needed help to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AG Growth International Inc AFN.TO: RBC raises target price to C$45 from C$42

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$21 from C$17

Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO: Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$12.50 from C$12

Gold futures GCc2: $1,807.5; -1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $87.67; +0.40% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.37; +0.41% O/R

Dec durable goods due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Q4 GDP advance, due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Weekly jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. ET

