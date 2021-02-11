CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as cannabis companies set to extend rally

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, a day after the main index hit a record high on the back of a sharp rally in cannabis companies that is set to continue.

U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies Sundial Growers SNDL.O, Tilray TLRY.O and Aphria APHA.O jumped between 14% and 38% in early premarket trade.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 0.72% and 0.66%, respectively as renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants weighed on the prospects for a swift demand recovery. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.16% higher at 18,438.73 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.5%. .N

Canada's top two life insurers, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Sun Life Financial SLF.TO expressed optimism about 2021, despite continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic after both reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

Jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said it would cut about 1,600 jobs and reported an adjusted loss before interest and taxes for the fourth quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic weighs down aircraft demand.

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as the Burger King parent continues to ride high on the strength of the popular chicken sandwich from its Popeyes chain.

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$125 from C$115

Canopy Rivers Inc RIV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$4 from C$1.6

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: RBC raises target price to C$42 from C$32

Gold futures GCc2: $1,840.5; -0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.32; -0.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.03; -0.72% O/R

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 757,000; Prior 779,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 848,250

0830 continue jobless claim: Expected 4.490 mln; Prior 4.592 mln

($1= C$1.27)

