CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as bullion gains

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy benchmark index rose on Tuesday after investors returned from a long weekend, with stronger bullion prices boosting sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Gold prices firmed, as the U.S. dollar weakened to a one-month low for a second consecutive session, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 20,197.61 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 230 points, or 0.72% at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 43.75 points, or 1.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 201.75 points, or 1.68%. .N

A Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said.

** Filo Mining Corp FIL.TO: BMO raises target price to C$30 from C$28

Gold futures GCc2: $1853.6; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $110.3; +0.03% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.46; +0.04% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for Apr : Prior 1.819 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Apr : Prior -3.2%

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for May : Expected 57.5; Prior 59.2

0945 S&P Global Services PMI Flash for May : Expected 55.2; Prior 55.6

0945 S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for May : Prior 56.0

1000 New home sales-units for Apr : Expected 0.750 mln; Prior 0.763 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Apr : Prior -8.6%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for May : Prior 14

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for May : Prior 13

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May : Prior 17

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

