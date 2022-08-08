CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as Barrick Gold profit beats

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a positive start to the week on Monday after miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.

Barrick posted higher copper output for the quarter, even as inflation drove the miner's cost of production up.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:25 a.m. ET, while gold futures .GCc2 rose by 0.24% and spot gold prices XAU= gained 0.33%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Friday with its third straight day of modest gains, but was down 0.4% for the week.

Data on Friday showed Canada reported 30,600 positions were shed, while the unemployment rate stayed at a record low of 4.9%, but a rise in energy shares amid higher oil prices helped the stock index close higher.

Oil prices on Monday, however, fell on demand worries.

Investors across the globe were also awaiting the release of key U.S. inflation data later this week.

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.25 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 70.25 points, or 0.53%. .N

