CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise amid busy week of economic data, Fed meet

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking gains in global stocks as investor sentiment was optimistic ahead of a slew of domestic economic data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision later this week despite the conflict in the Middle East.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 6:49 a.m. ET (1049 GMT).

Israeli troops stepped up ground operations in Gaza early on Monday, with Palestinians in the enclave reporting fierce air and artillery strikes as the conflict entered its fourth week.

Materials stocks are likely to get a boost as most non-ferrous metal prices rose with stimulus measures from top consumer China boosting sentiment, with low inventories and solid demand further supporting copper prices. MET/L

Energy shares, however, may witness a decline after oil prices slipped more than 1% as concerns eased about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the region. O/R

Markets will closely monitor Canada's GDP for August and manufacturing data for October through the week while also keeping tabs on the U.S. central bank's crucial rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, where rates are expected to stay unchanged.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes also surged on Monday as the market got ready for a busy week of earning reports and the Fed's interest rate decision. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower last week, with shares falling for eight consecutive sessions. .TO

In company news, Air CanadaAC.TO reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss as the carrier benefited from strong demand for international travel.

Canadian pipeline operator TC EnergyTRP.TO is exploring a multibillion-dollar asset sale plan to lower its debt and fund new investments, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

