CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of US jobs data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday with investors focusing on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for insights into the global interest rate path, while rising oil prices boosted sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:10 a.m. ET (1110 GMT).

The benchmark index is, however, set to post weekly declines after a turbulent week of rising bond yields and a stronger dollar.

Long-term government bond yields skyrocketed to a 16-year high earlier in the week on fears of higher interest rates, hurting the equities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Thursday up 103 points, or 0.5%, at 19,137.81, led by gains in interest-rate sensitive sectors after bond yields eased. .TO

Following mixed signals from the job reports earlier this week, the focus has shifted to the more comprehensive U.S. non-farm payrolls data for September, due at 08:30 am ET, whichshould provide a clearer picture on whether the Fed would keep rates higher for longer.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Friday as investors awaited the jobs report to look for signs of a slowing labor market. .N

On the Canadian front, domestic employment change and unemployment rate data, scheduled for 08:30 am ET, will likely set Bank of Canada hike expectations.

Currently, money markets attach a 27% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in the benchmark rate in October by the BoC, according to LSEG data.

Among sectors, energy shares are expected to get some relief with oil prices stable on Friday but are set to post their worst weekly losses in over 7 months.

In corporate news, CIBC downgraded its price target for Air CanadaAC.TO to C$30 from C$33 over fuel hike concerns.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,827.8; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.48; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.24; +0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.371)

