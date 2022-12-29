CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of U.S. jobs data

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday ahead of a crucial reading of U.S. jobs data that will help investors assess the Federal Reserve's next policy move amid growing fears of a recession.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:32 a.m. ET (1132 GMT), tracking their U.S. counterparts. .N

Jobs data, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET by the U.S. labor department, is expected to show that more people filed for unemployment benefits in the United States, indicating the U.S. economy was cooling and the Fed's aggressive rate hikes were taking effect.

Meanwhile, oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 fell by more than 1% as surging COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand in the world's largest crude oil importer. O/R

Gold prices XAU= ticked higher, aided by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. GOL/

Commodity prices have a major impact on Toronto stocks, as materials and energy companies combined have a weightage of about 31% on the main index.

The benchmark Canadian index closed lower on Wednesday, with energy and financial stocks pulling the index down.

Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Wednesday after the bell that it anticipates a progressive restart of the 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado, with a return to full operation expected toward the end of the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.