CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of retail sales data release

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, ahead of the release of likely stronger domestic retail sales data for October, while weakness in oil and bullion prices capped further gains.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The nation's retail sales are expected to rise 0.2% in October, according to a Reuters poll.

Canada's retail sales data for October is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.46% higher at 17,648.36 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.04%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by poor demand for its cybersecurity products and QNX car software.

Cargill Inc will begin to temporarily close its Guelph, Ontario beef processing plant on Thursday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections among workers, the company and a public health organization said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Acadian Timber Corp ADN.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Stella-Jones Inc SJ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$54 from C$52

Western Forest Products Inc WEF.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1883.6; -0.23% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.3; -0.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.36; -0.27% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -189.0 bln; Prior -170.5 bln

1000 Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.