CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of jobs data

April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday ahead of the monthly jobs data, but it was eyeing a weekly fall on concerns over rapid policy tightening by global central banks and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher on Thursday at 21,834.89. Still, the index was set for its second straight weekly fall on signs that Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policymakers were set to ramp up efforts to rein in inflation.

All eyes are now on the Bank of Canada's meeting next week where it is widely expected to make a rare 50-basis-point interest rate hike. BOCWATCH

Data due at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday will likely show the Canadian economy added 80,000 jobs last month after posting a massive addition of 336,600 jobs in February.

Meanwhile, Russia gave its most sombre take yet on the six-week long war in Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of rising troop losses and the economic pain of sanctions, while the Kremlin said Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine could end in the "foreseeable future".

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 128 points, or 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 13.75 points, or 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 49.75 points, or 0.34%. .N

Canada's Liberals put red-hot real estate markets squarely in their sights on Thursday, laying out a budget geared at boosting housing affordability amid soaring inflation, while promising modest new spending to encourage medium-term growth.

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO has introduced changes to its employees' compensation packages, giving them more flexibility between cash and stock components, the Globe and Mail reported.

Copperleaf Technologies CPLF.TO: National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating and C$20 PT

Diversified Royalty Corp DIV.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Victoria Gold Corp VGCX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$21 from C$23

Gold futures GCc2: $1,933.4; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $96.17; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $100.53; -0.1% O/R

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Feb : Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

($1= C$1.26)

