CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of GDP data as oil, bullion gain

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the country's economic growth data, as higher oil and bullion prices lifted sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's GDP for October is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.31% higher at 17,555.47 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.04%.

Canada rejected Shandong Gold Mining's bid for indebted TMAC Resources TMR.TO, the companies said, amid concerns over a Chinese state-owned entity operating in the country's sensitive Arctic region.

Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Tuesday it intended to pursue "gold streaming" and medium-term debt offering transactions for its Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia.

Genworth MI Canada Inc MIC.TO: TD Securities cuts to "tender" from "hold"

TMAC Resources Inc TMR.TO: TD Securities raises to "hold" from "tender"

Western Forest Products Inc WEF.TO: RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1866.6; -0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $47.16; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.28; +0.4% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected -0.3%; Prior -0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov: Expected -0.2%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0830 PCE price index mm for Nov: Prior 0.0%

0830 Durable goods for Nov: Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Prior 0.2%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 885,000; Prior 885,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 812,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 5.558 mln; Prior 5.508 mln

0900 Monthly home price mm for Oct: Prior 1.7%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec: Expected 81.3; Prior 81.4

1000 New home sales-units for Nov: Expected 0.995 mln; Prior 0.999 mln

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Nov: Prior 0.6%

($1= C$1.29)

