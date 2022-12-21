CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of CPI data, oil ticks up

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday ahead of a key domestic inflation reading, while higher oil prices offered support to the commodity-heavy index.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:46 a.m. ET.

Investors will be keenly watching a Canadian CPI reading coming out at 8:30 a.m. ET, a crucial stepping stone in gauging the Bank of Canada's monetary policy stance.

The central bank had hinted earlier this month that its unprecedented tightening campaign, with interest rates sitting at a more than 14-year high, was near an end.

Oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 rose after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. O/R

Gold prices eased as the dollar firmed. GOL/

The benchmark Canadian index closed up in the previous session, snapping a four-day losing streak as resource and financial shares rallied.

Among single stocks to look out for, BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO said the sales cycles for its cybersecurity software have become longer and it expects the current macroeconomic environment to pose more challenges in the near term.

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO fell more than 3% on Tuesday as the market awaited a response from the Canada-based miner to Panama's order that it halt operations at a major copper mine in a dispute over taxes.

($1 = 1.3627 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

