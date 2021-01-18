CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise after positive China economic data

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as positive economic data from China pushed up base metal prices and looked set to benefit major miners, although a U.S. holiday seemed likely to keep trading volumes subdued.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

China's economy, one of the largest resource importers in the world, accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was one of the few major economies to grow in the year.

Copper prices rose after the reading. Several major Canadian miners benefit from higher prices as it bumps up their margins. [MET/L]

In Canada, investors were awaiting housing starts data for December, due at 8:15 am ET (1315 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% lower at 17,909.03 on Friday. [.TO]

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,832.2; +0.13% [GOL/]

US crude : $52.19; -0.32% [O/R]

Brent crude : $54.82; -0.28% [O/R]

