CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise 1% on improved risk sentiment

July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Monday as metal prices got a fillip from China's pledge for economic support, while receding bets of a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate hike improved sentiment globally.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Metal and oil prices gained as the dollar pulled back after a red-hot rally, with copper also drawing support from top consumer China's latest effort to avert a potential crisis in its real estate market. MET/LGOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE shed 3.3% last week as investor worries deepened over a possible economic slowdown. .TO

That drop was mostly driven by energy .SPTTEN and material .GSPTTMT stocks, which lost more than 5% each last week due to a surge in the dollar, rate-hike fears and COVID-19 curbs in China. Financial stocks .SPTTFS had ended the week down 4.7% after a shock 100-basis-point interest rate hike at home raised fears about mortgage growth.

Focus will be on the June consumer prices data, expected later this week, with analysts surveyed by Reuters estimating inflation in Canada would hit a four-decade high of 8.3%.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Friday that he expects inflation to go "a little over" 8% and stay in that range for a few more months.

On Monday, European markets and U.S. futures were also firmer as traders scaled back expectations for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike to 75 basis points.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 263 points, or 0.84%, at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 35.75 points, or 0.92% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 133.75 points, or 1.11%. .N

