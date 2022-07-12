CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures retreat on commodity price slump

July 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index fell on Tuesday as oil and metal prices took hits from a strong dollar, COVID-19 curbs in China and looming interest rate hikes.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices slipped as investors positioned for U.S. economic data on Wednesday, with a strong dollar and bets for steep interest rate hikes dimming bullion's appeal, while demand worries in top consumer China further pressured base metal prices. GOL/MET/L

Renewed COVID-19 curbs in China and fears of a global economic slowdown also weighed on the outlook for fuel demand, pulling U.S. crude CLc1 prices down 2.9%, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.7%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower at 18,816.80 on Monday as a drop in commodity prices hit resource shares and concern grew that a major telecom merger between Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and rival Shaw Communications SJRb.TO was at risk. .TO

Markets were bracing a rate decision by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday when it is widely expected to lift rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 275 points, or 0.88% at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30.5 points, or 0.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 64.25 points, or 0.54%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Canadian government on Monday ordered a probe and demanded telecoms companies agree within 60 days to develop communication protocols to keep people better informed, after Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO suffered an unprecedented outage.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.