CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures recover slightly after worst day in 3 months

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday after the worst session in three months, while weaker bullion and crude prices capped further gains for the resources-focused index.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 0.23% and 0.09%, respectively, while spot gold .XAU= shed 0.25%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.97% lower at 17,429.05 on Wednesday.

Boosting market sentiment, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO forecast higher production and spending for 2021 after its blockbuster purchase of rival Husky Energy, expecting to benefit from a rebound in fuel demand from a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data of Canada's average weekly earnings for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.7%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$490 from C$500

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$23 from C$24

Wesdome Gold Mines WDO.TO: TD Securities initiates coverage with "buy" rating; PT C$13.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1840.5; -0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.73; -0.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.76; -0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Dec: Prior 1.709 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Dec: Prior 4.5%

0830 GDP advance for Q4: Expected 4.0%; Prior 33.4%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q4: Prior 25.9%

0830 GDP cons spending advance for Q4: Prior 41.0%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q4: Expected 2.4%; Prior 3.7%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q4: Expected 1.5%; Prior 3.4%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q4: Prior 3.7%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Dec: Prior -85.49 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Dec: Prior 0.0%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Dec: Prior 0.2%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 875,000; Prior 900,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 848,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 5.054 mln; Prior 5.054 mln

1000 Leading index change mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

1000 New home sales-units for Dec: Expected 0.865 mln; Prior 0.841 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Dec: Expected 1.9%; Prior -11.0%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jan: Prior 12

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 14

($1= C$1.29)

