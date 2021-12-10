CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures recover after two-day fall as oil rises

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices recovered, but sentiment remained fragile on worries over the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of U.S. inflation data which could set the course for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:02 a.m. ET after falling for two straight days.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 20,925.49 on Thursday. .TO

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude LCOc1 futures up 66 cents, or 0.9%, at $75.08 a barrel by 1141 GMT after falling 1.9% on Thursday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 1% to $71.68. O/R

November U.S. inflation data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is seen rising to 6.8% year-on-year, overtaking October's 6.2% increase, with investors worried any upside surprise could raise bets for faster tapering by the Federal Reserve and bring forward expectations for interest rate rises.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 114 points, or 0.32% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 68 points, or 0.42%. .N

The Bank of Canada will leave its inflation target at 2% in a framework renewal, shunning a major shift in monetary policy strategy similar to the one adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve last year, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Oil output in Canada, the world's fourth-largest producer, will climb over the next decade and peak at 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2032, seven years sooner than previously forecast, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Thursday.

Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$73 from C$63

B2Gold Corp BTO.TO: JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral

Stelco Holdings Inc STLC.TO: JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight

Gold futures GCc2: $1,771.3; -0.25% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.66; +1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.07; +0.9% O/R

0830 November Consumer Price Index: Expected to rise to 6.8% year-on-year, overtaking October's 6.2%

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

