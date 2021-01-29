CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures record worst week since October; set for monthly gains

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday and were set to record their worst week since October as concerns over vaccine roll-outs weighed on sentiment, while stronger oil and gold prices helped limit losses.

Canada said on Thursday it expects a further delay in Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in the next few weeks, prompting protests from provincial leaders in charge of administering inoculations.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.8% at 7:25 a.m. ET. TSX futures were set to rise 0.5% in January and were on-track to record gains for the third consecutive month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% higher at 17,657.20 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 151 points, or 0.49%, at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 22.5 points, or 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 111 points, or 0.84%. .N

French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA said on Friday it had completed its previously announced purchase of Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO rail business, with the reference price of the deal coming at the low end of its guidance.

Oil prices edged up on Friday but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine rollouts offset a cut in Saudi Arabian oil supply and falling U.S. oil inventories. O/R

Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc ATA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$25 from C$23

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$50 from C$48

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: Scotiabank ups to sector outperform from sector perform

Gold futures GCc2: $1,867; +1.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.58; +0.46% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.96; +0.77% O/R

