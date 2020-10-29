CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rebounds from sharp selloffs in prior session

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were set to join a global recovery on Thursday, a day after TSX posted its worst day in over four months over worries about surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.57% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's average weekly earnings is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.71% lower at 15,586.57 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.59% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.96%.

J.C. Penney Co Inc JCPNQ.PK said on Wednesday it has entered an asset purchase agreement with Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, Simon Property Group SPG.N and a majority of the company's first lien lenders.

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$114 from C$119

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

Acadian Timber Corp ADN.TO: CIBC cuts price target to C$18 from C$19

Gold futures GCc2: $1878.7; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $36.16; -3.29% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $37.91; -3.09% O/R

0830 GDP advance for Q3: Expected 31.0%; Prior -31.4%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q3: Prior -28.1%

0830 GDP cons spending advance for Q3: Prior -33.2%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q3: Expected 2.8%; Prior -2.1%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q3: Expected 4.0%; Prior -0.8%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q3: Prior -1.6%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 775,000; Prior 787,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 811,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 7.700 mln; Prior 8.373 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Sep: Prior 132.8

1000 Pending sales change mm for Sep: Expected 3.4%; Prior 8.8%

($1= C$1.32)

