CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures propped up by rising oil, gold prices

Shashank Nayar
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Friday, a session after stocks hit a record high, supported by higher oil and gold prices.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET. Stocks were set to gain for a third consecutive week on optimism around a faster economic rebound boosted by a faster pace of vaccinations and robust data around the world.

Oil rose above $67 a barrel and gained for a fifth straight session on Friday, while gold prices firmed near a seven-week peak. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE gained 0.8% at 19,321.92 on Thursday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.2% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.1%. .N

The Canadian economy is likely to grow at a slower pace this quarter and next than previously expected, but tighter lockdown restrictions from another wave of coronavirus were unlikely to derail the economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$51.50

Cascades Inc CAS.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO: TD Securities raises to action list buy from buy

Gold futures GCc2: $1,778; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.5; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.03; +0.1% O/R

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

