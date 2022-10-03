CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to upbeat start to Q4

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as the last quarter of the year began amid hawkish views by central banks and investors dreading of a potential recession as inflation continues to bite world economies.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.7% at 07:04 a.m. ET. The S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE lost 2% in the past quarter, and is down 13.1% year-to-date. .TO

Investors' focus is on September manufacturing activity data for Canada and the United States, set to be released after markets open. Global factory output for last month mostly weakened as per a survey on Monday as persistent cost pressures and tighter policy hamper business and fuel recession fears.

Boosting futures of the resources-heavy TSX, oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 jumped more than $3 as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, weigh biggest output cut since 2020. O/R

Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Gold XAU= prices also edged 0.4% higher as the U.S. dollar softened, although gains for the yellow metal were capped by aggressive rate hike fears by the Federal Reserve. GOL/

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is also expected to remain on rate-hiking spree, with traders pricing in a 64.5% probability of a 50 bps hike later this month.

The Canadian central bank has already raised its overnight lending rates by 300 basis points in six months to fight inflation, which began to cool slightly in July, but is still running at levels not seen in nearly four decades.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 156 points, or 0.54% at 07:04 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 13.25 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.03%. .N

On the research front, RBC upgraded the gold mining company New Gold Inc NGD.TO to "outperform" from "sector perform".

Mining company Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO was raised to "buy" from "neutral" by Citigroup.

RBC initiated coverage for K92 Mining Inc KNT.TO with a "sector perform" rating and PT of C$9.50.

($1 = C$1.38)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

