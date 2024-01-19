CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to subdued open as gold climbs

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday, as metal prices gained, while investors awaited economic data, due later in the day, for clues on the Bank of Canada's (BOC) monetary policy path.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1% at 7:36 a.m. ET (1236 GMT).

Gold drifted higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar, but was set to log its biggest weekly decline in six after the Federal Reserve countered wider market expectations of an early interest rate cut.GOL/

Copper prices rebounded from the previous session's six-week low supported by technical factors and lower availability of stocks. MET/L

Domestic retail sales data, which are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. ET, could offer insights on when the BOC could start cutting interest rates. The central bank is set to meet in the upcoming week.

Money market participants have pared bets to over 21% odds of a cut in borrowing costs by the BoC in March, while a majority stands on unchanged interest rates. 0#BOCWATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Thursday 0.3% higher at 20,756.73, boosted by industrials and consumer staples sectors. .TO

On the corporate front, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO said it plans to raise C$750 million ($556.17 million) by issuing preferred shares to certain institutional investors.

Richelieu Hardware RCH.TO was downgraded to "sector perform" from "outperform" by the National Bank of Canada after the specialty hardware manufacturer reported its fourth-quarter results.

COMMODITIES AT 7:36 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,035.4; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.06; flat O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.97; -0.2% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.