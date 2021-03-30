US Markets
AZN

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening on weaker commodities

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in commodity prices as bullion hit a more than two-week low, while crude prices declined after the Suez Canal was reopened to traffic.

March 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in commodity prices as bullion hit a more than two-week low, while crude prices declined after the Suez Canal was reopened to traffic.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.25% on a firm U.S. dollar, while Brent Crude LCOc1 shed 1.43% and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 dropped 1.64%.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data of average weekly earnings for January is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% lower at 18,719.22 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.61%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian health officials said they would stop offering AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender.

A merger of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO would result in sufficient market competition, their chief executives said on Monday, as a Canadian parliamentary committee grilled the firms' officials on anti-trust aspects of the deal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $GCc2; -1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.53; -1.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.04; -1.43% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 1.1%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 11.4%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 313.5

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Prior 0.8%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 11.0%; Prior 10.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 96.9; Prior 91.3

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior 5.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Mar: Prior 2.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN CWB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular