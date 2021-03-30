CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower opening on weaker commodities

March 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in commodity prices as bullion hit a more than two-week low, while crude prices declined after the Suez Canal was reopened to traffic.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.25% on a firm U.S. dollar, while Brent Crude LCOc1 shed 1.43% and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 dropped 1.64%.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data of average weekly earnings for January is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% lower at 18,719.22 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.61%..N

Canadian health officials said they would stop offering AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender.

A merger of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO would result in sufficient market competition, their chief executives said on Monday, as a Canadian parliamentary committee grilled the firms' officials on anti-trust aspects of the deal.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Gold futures GCc2: $GCc2; -1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.53; -1.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.04; -1.43% O/R

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 1.1%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 11.4%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 313.5

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Prior 0.8%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 11.0%; Prior 10.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 96.9; Prior 91.3

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior 5.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Mar: Prior 2.6

