CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open on weaker commodities

March 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in crude and bullion prices, while upbeat earnings by Canadian Natural Resources kept sentiment in check.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 0.23% and 0.1% respectively, while gold futures GCc2 shed 0.1%. GOL/O/R

Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's CNQ.TO fourth-quarter profit rose 30% compared with the third, as crude prices staged a steady recovery during the period from pandemic-driven lows, also helping it boost its dividend.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Labor productivity figures for the fourth quarter is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower at 18,347.23 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.56%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1714.1; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.19; -0.13% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.93; -0.23% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Feb: Prior 79,552

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 750,000; Prior 730,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 807,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 4.300 mln; Prior 4.419 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q4: Expected 6.6%; Prior 6.8%

0830 Productivity revised for Q4: Expected -4.7%; Prior -4.8%

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jan: Prior 2.3%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jan: Prior 3.4%

1000 Factory orders mm for Jan: Expected 2.1%; Prior 1.1%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jan: Prior 1.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jan: Prior 0.5%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jan: Prior 1.4%

($1= C$1.27)

