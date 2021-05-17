CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open as crude weakens

May 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking weakness in crude prices, while sentiment across global markets was subdued on inflation pressures.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 were both down 0.17%. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Securities Foreign data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.21% higher at 19,366.69 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had lost 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.38%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO said on Sunday it had initiated binding arbitration against Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the country's biggest industrial enterprise, the Kumtor gold mine operated by Centerra.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bombardier BBDb.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises to "speculative buy" from "sector perform"

Pan American Silver PAAS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO: RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$33

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,850.4; +0.67% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.27; -0.17% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.59; -0.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for May: Expected 23.90; prior 26.30

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for May: Expected 83; prior 83

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.