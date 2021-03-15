CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open on firmer commodities

March 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking higher commodity prices, while investors awaited domestic manufacturing sales data for January to gauge the country's economic health.

Oil prices gained as data showed China's economic recovery accelerated at the start of 2021, boosting the energy demand outlook at the world's largest oil importer. [O/R]

While gold futures gained 0.44% as bullion prices edged up on prospects of higher inflation following the approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's manufacturing sales for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.02% higher at 18,848.78 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.23%.

Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said.

