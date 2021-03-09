US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open on firmer commodities

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in both crude and bullion prices and supported by a retreat in bond yields.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1.29% and 1.45%, respectively, while gold futures rose 1.79%. [GOL/] [O/R]

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% higher at 18,490.76 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 2.49%.[.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Curaleaf Holdings Inc : BTIG initiates coverage with "buy" rating and price target C$35

Green Thumb Industries Inc : BTIG initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Bombardier Inc : ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$0.85 from C$0.60

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1707.8; +1.78% [GOL/]

US crude : $65.89; +1.29% [O/R]

Brent crude : $69.23; +1.45% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Feb : Prior 95.00

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

