CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open, Manulife raises profit outlook

June 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, a day after the index posted its worst day in over a week, while Canada's biggest life insurer lifted its profit forecast.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO raised the proportion of core profit it aims to earn from its fastest-growing operations, including Asia and asset management, betting it will be able to capitalize on the continent's rapid wealth growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.42% lower at 20,145.25 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.06%.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday it had closed its inaugural sustainability-linked bond (SLB), the first company in the midstream sector to raise sustainable bonds in North America, as it moves a step closer to its environment goals.

Gold futures GCc2: $1768.8; -0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.51; -0.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.46; -0.29% O/R

0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr : Prior 1.4%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr : Prior 13.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr : Prior 324.9

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Apr : Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Apr : Prior 2.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Apr : Expected 14.5%; Prior 13.3%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jun : Expected 119.0; Prior 117.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jun : Prior 40.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun : Prior 23.9

($1= C$1.24)

