US Markets
MFC

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open, Manulife raises profit outlook

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, a day after the index posted its worst day in over a week, while Canada's biggest life insurer lifted its profit forecast.

June 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, a day after the index posted its worst day in over a week, while Canada's biggest life insurer lifted its profit forecast.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO raised the proportion of core profit it aims to earn from its fastest-growing operations, including Asia and asset management, betting it will be able to capitalize on the continent's rapid wealth growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.42% lower at 20,145.25 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.06%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Monday it had closed its inaugural sustainability-linked bond (SLB), the first company in the midstream sector to raise sustainable bonds in North America, as it moves a step closer to its environment goals.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1768.8; -0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.51; -0.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.46; -0.29% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Apr : Prior 1.4%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Apr : Prior 13.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Apr : Prior 324.9

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Apr : Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Apr : Prior 2.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Apr : Expected 14.5%; Prior 13.3%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jun : Expected 119.0; Prior 117.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jun : Prior 40.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun : Prior 23.9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular