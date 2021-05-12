CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to flat open

May 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in oil were countered by a drop in gold prices, while investors awaited U.S. consumer price data for cues about inflation.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 futures rose 1.11% to $69.3 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude CLc1 futures gained 1.16% to $66.1 a barrel. O/R

Gold prices edged lower, dragged down by higher U.S. Treasury yields ahead of inflation data. GOL/

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Refinitiv/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for May is due at 12:00 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.45% lower at 19,274.04 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 fell 0.58%. .N

A day before Michigan's deadline to close down a key crude oil pipeline, Canada issued its strongest remarks so far about the move, warning that it could undermine relations with the United States, its closest ally and trading partner.

Alberta and Ontario said they would stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, with Ontario citing evidence that the risk of rare blood clots is somewhat higher than previously estimated.

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: BMO raises target price to C$39 from C$35

George Weston Limited WN.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$121 for C$117

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc ZZZ.TO: RBC raises target price to C$32 from C$29

Gold futures GCc2: $1,834.1; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $66.05; +1.16% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.31; +1.11% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.3%; Prior 1.6%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 265.584; Prior 264.877

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 271.21

0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.6%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 3.6%; Prior 2.6%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Apr: Prior 0.710%

0830 CPI Index SA for Apr: Prior 264.790

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Apr: Prior 258.935

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2%

1200 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for May: Prior 59.00

1400 Federal budget, for Apr: Expected -$220.00 bln; Prior -$660.00 bln

