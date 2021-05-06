CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a flat open

May 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices.

Gold rose as the dollar retreated from two-week highs and U.S. Treasury yields fell, with traders focusing on economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's strategy on monetary support going forward.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 futures fell 0.64%, to $68.5 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude CLc1 futures lost 0.69%, to $65.1 a barrel.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.64% higher at 19,310.74 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.09% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.16%. .N

Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO reported a 43% increase in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a 136% rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue outlook, as strong demand for vehicles encouraged its customers to order more body structures, chassis and powertrains.

Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, buoyed by higher oil prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts lifted demand.

Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO: Citigroup cuts price target to $23 from $33

Russel Metals Inc RUS.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$32 from C$28.5

Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO: BMO raises price target to C$2000 from C$1850

Gold futures GCc2: $1,790.8; +0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.1; -0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.52; -0.64% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Apr : Prior 30,603

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 540,000; Prior 553,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 611,750

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 3.620 mln; Prior 3.660 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q1 : Expected -0.8%; Prior 6.0%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q1 : Expected 4.3%; Prior -4.2%

