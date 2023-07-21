News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures nudge higher as oil prices climb

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

July 21, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

July 21 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index held steady on Friday, as oil prices rose, while investors awaited domestic retail sales data due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1104 GMT).

Chinese authorities announced measures on Friday intended to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics with the goal of shoring up a sluggish economy, but the steps failed to impress some investors who have been clamouring for stronger stimulus.

Crude prices rose on evidence of tightening supplies as well as economic stimulus in China. O/R

Data on Canadian retail sales and new housing prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower on Thursday, after it hit a two-month high earlier this week.

Britain's competition regulator said auto parts provider LKQ Corp's LKQ.O C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion) deal to buy Canada's Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO may be referred to a deeper investigation unless the companies offer acceptable undertakings to address related concerns.

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,966.1; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.54; +1.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.53; +1.1% O/R

($1= C$1.3156)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

