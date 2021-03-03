CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures near record high on commodity boost, recovery optimism

US Markets
Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched closer to a record high on Wednesday, tracking gains in oil prices, while optimism about an economic rebound from vaccination rollouts and a U.S. fiscal package also lifted sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.9% to $63.87 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures jumped 1.9% to $60.88 after sources said OPEC+ producers are considering rolling over oil production cuts from March into April instead of raising output. O/R

Canadian building permits data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show the value of permits rising 3.5% in January after falling 4.1% in December.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 18,421.60 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 217 points, or 0.69%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 23.5 points, or 0.61%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 93.75 points, or 0.72%. .N

The Brazilian unit of Spanish telecom Telefonica SA TEF.MC said on Tuesday it had agreed with Canadian pension fund CDPQ to create a joint venture to develop a "neutral and independent" wholesale fiber optic network in Brazil.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$118 from C$115

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: Scotiabank cuts price target to C$115 from C$117

0815 ADP national employment for Feb: Expected 177,000; Prior 174,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Feb: Prior 58.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Feb: Prior 58.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected 58.7; Prior 58.7

