CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted on elevated rate fears, U.S. jobs data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 05, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index steadied on Thursday, with investors remaining cautious about the prospects of extended high-interest rates while awaiting U.S. jobs data for insights into the strength of the labor market.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:36 a.m. ET (1136 GMT).

A slump in oil prices is expected to extend losses for the energy shares after the sector dropped 4.1% in the previous session, touching a near six-week low. Copper prices also fell for a fourth straight session. O/RMET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Wednesday up 13.89 points, or 0.1%, at 19,034.81. .TO

Markets will closely monitor the U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) and non-farm payrolls report for September on Friday, with recent data pointing to a still-tight labor market.

Investors will also track Canada's trade balance data for August, also scheduled at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Worries about U.S. government spending and its ballooning budget deficit have added to the uncertainty around the interest rates trajectory, contributing to a steep selloff that has caused a rout in Treasury prices and a spike in yields.

In corporate news, Suncor Energy SU.TO on Wednesday said it would acquire French energy firm TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA Canadian operations for C$1.47 billion ($1.07 billion) to bolster its bitumen production capacity.

Canadian miner First Quantum FM.TO said it is willing to revise four points within its proposed contract with the Republic of Panama to regulate its operations in the Central American country.

COMMODITIES AT 7:36 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,827.3; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.8; -1.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.54; -1.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3769)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

