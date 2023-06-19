CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted on decline in commodity prices

June 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index were subdued on Monday, tracking declines in oil and gold prices, with investors awaiting critical domestic economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were little changed at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Gold prices slipped on a rebound in the U.S. dollar, while oil prices fell on questions over China's economy. GOL/O/R

Investors will parse data on producer prices in Canada for May later in the day for clues on the monetary policy path, with the Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates again in July.

Retail sales data for April, due on Wednesday, will give further direction.

Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony later this week will be another trigger after the central bank halted its rate-hiking cycle but projected more increases this year.

Besides, the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday is also on tap.

Canada's main stock index .GSPTSE closed slightly down on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak on some profit-taking in the technology sector.

Trading is expected to be thin as the U.S. markets remain shut for a public holiday on Monday.

On the companies front, cannabis and consumer packaged goods firm Canopy Growth WEED.TO, along with Converge Technology Solutions CTS.TO and support services provider RB Global RBA.TO will be excluded from the benchmark TSX effective from Monday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,954; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.52; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.50; -0.1% O/R

($1 = 1.3203 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.