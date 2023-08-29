CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted as traders await data from Canada, US

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were muted on Tuesday as traders waited for a slew of economic data later this week from the U.S. and Canada that would offer more clues on the central banks' interest rate paths.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1was up 0.01% at 7:02 a.m. ET (1102 GMT), mirroring sentiment on Wall Street. .N

Among economic data set for release this week include Canada's second-quarter GDP, U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index and non-farm payrolls.

Data on U.S. job openings figures is due later on Tuesday and will likely indicate the state of the U.S. economy.

Canada's second-quarter GDP report is due on Friday and will likely show a sharp slowdown in economic growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

In commodities, base metals rose on policy support measures announced by top consumer Chinaand a softer dollar. MET/L

On the companies front, Bank of MontrealBMO.TO and Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS.TO reported a decline in third-quarter profits as the two Canadian lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.95% higher on Monday, hitting a two-week high.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920.7; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.72; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.06; +0.8% O/R

($1= C$1.3614)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.