News & Insights

US Markets
BMO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted as traders await data from Canada, US

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 29, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were muted on Tuesday as traders waited for a slew of economic data later this week from the U.S. and Canada that would offer more clues on the central banks' interest rate paths.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1was up 0.01% at 7:02 a.m. ET (1102 GMT), mirroring sentiment on Wall Street. .N

Among economic data set for release this week include Canada's second-quarter GDP, U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index and non-farm payrolls.

Data on U.S. job openings figures is due later on Tuesday and will likely indicate the state of the U.S. economy.

Canada's second-quarter GDP report is due on Friday and will likely show a sharp slowdown in economic growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

In commodities, base metals rose on policy support measures announced by top consumer Chinaand a softer dollar. MET/L

On the companies front, Bank of MontrealBMO.TO and Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS.TO reported a decline in third-quarter profits as the two Canadian lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover potential losses from loan defaults.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.95% higher on Monday, hitting a two-week high.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920.7; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.72; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.06; +0.8% O/R

($1= C$1.3614)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO
BNS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.