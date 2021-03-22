CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted as lower commodity prices take shine off $25 bln deal

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were subdued on Monday, as optimism over Canadian Pacific Railway's $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy Kansas City Southern was offset by weaker oil and gold prices.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO agreed on Sunday to acquire Kansas City Southern KSU.N to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index .SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Oil prices resumed their decline adding to a more than 6% fall last week on renewed concerns that European coronavirus lockdowns could slow any recovery in demand for fuel products. O/R

Bullion dipped as investors chose the safety of the U.S. dollar and government bonds, spooked by Turkey's abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.09% higher at 18,854 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 13 points, or 0.04% at 7:44 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8.5 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 106.75 points, or 0.83%. .N

Unionized dockworkers at Canada's second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, a union representative said, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020.

Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

Cascades Inc CAS.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp LIF.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures GCc2: $1,737.2; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.36; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.42; -0.2% O/R

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 6.50 mln; Prior 6.69 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected -3.0%; Prior 0.6%

