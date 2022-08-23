CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted as investors eye Canadian bank earnings

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were muted on Tuesday, as investor focus turned towards earnings reports from domestic banks against the backdrop of worries about a faster tightening in monetary policy and a potential recession.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET (11:00 GMT).

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO kicked off earnings for Toronto Exchange's heavily weighted financial sector after Canada's third-largest lender reported quarterly profit a touch below estimates, but earnings rose on lending strength in international unit.

Canadian banks are expected to post declines in quarterly profits on average as a murky economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses, while market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 19,974.92 on Monday, its lowest closing level since Aug. 10. .TO

The 10-year Canadian government bond yield CA10YT=RR hovered above the 3% mark, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries as markets position themselves for a hawkish tone by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Money markets are nearly split in their expectations for a 50 bps and 75 bps hike by the Bank of Canada at the September meeting even as data showed inflation eased slightly in July on lower gasoline prices. 0#BOCWATCH

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 37 points, or 0.11%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18 points, or 0.14%. .N

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ET - S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for Aug : Expected 52.0; Prior 52.2

0945 ET - S&P Global Services PMI Flash for Aug : Expected 49.2; Prior 47.3

0945 ET - S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for Aug : Prior 47.7

1000 ET - New home sales-units for Jul : Expected 0.575 mln; Prior 0.590 mln

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: flat at $1,734.8 GOL/

US crude CLc1: +2% to $92.15 O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: +1.6% to $98.02 O/R

($1 = C$1.30)

