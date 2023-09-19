CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted ahead of domestic inflation data

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Tuesday as investors awaited domestic inflation data for more clues on Bank of Canada's interest-rate path, while also debating U.S. Federal Reserve's likely interest rate decision on Wednesday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:48 a.m. ET (10:48 GMT).

Canada's consumer price inflation data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show a fall in inflation on a monthly basis to 0.3% in August, compared to a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

On an annual basis, the CPI inflation is expected to tick higher to 3.8% in August, from 3.3% in July.

Investors are also awaiting the U.S. Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where it is widely expected the central bank will hold benchmark interest rate at the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

The U.S. futures edged higher in early trade. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell on Monday, as the technology and healthcare sectors led broadbased declines. .TO

Energy shares will also be in focus as oil prices continued to rally for a fourth consecutive session as weak U.S. shale output spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. O/R

A similar move was witnessed in gold prices that hit a two-week high as the U.S. dollar eased from a six-month peak ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting that begins later in the day. GOL/

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, which will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, will shake up North America's supply by diverting barrels now mainly delivered to refiners and exporters in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

COMMODITIES AT 6:48 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,939.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $92.69; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $95.06; +0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3441)

