CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted ahead of crucial employment reports

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 03, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Friday, weighed by subdued prices of gold and oil, while investors awaited crucial employment data from Canada and the United States, due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:06 a.m. ET (1106 GMT).

Gold was headed for its first weekly loss in nearly a month as the safe-haven rally cooled, while oil prices were headed for a second week of losses as supply concerns driven by the Middle East conflict eased and demand outlook from top importer China remained uncertain. O/RGOL/

Materials stocks are expected to mirror muted gold prices, while energy shares could track subdued oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its highest level in two weeks and posted its biggest advance in a year on Thursday. .TO

Investor focus now shifts to Canada's unemployment rate data, along with a report on employment change, both due at 8:30 a.m ET, for more clues on the strength of the country's labour market.

Across the border, the focus would be on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, also due at 8:30 a.m ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to show U.S. job growth likely slowed last month.

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, pressured by a drop in Apple shares following a dour holiday-quarter forecast. .N

Among companies, auto parts supplier Magna International MG.TO raised its 2023 profit forecast, but flagged an impact from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike in North America.

COMMODITIES AT 7:06 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,995.5; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.69; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.95; +0.1% O/R

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

