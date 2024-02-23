CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures muted after tech rally

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Friday after hitting a 22-month high on a tech-fueled rally in the previous session, while weakness in commodity prices weighed on the index.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were flat at 7:06 a.m. ET (12:06 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 21,318.08 on Thursday, its highest close since April 15, 2022.

The index was boosted by gains in technology and healthcare stocks, after chip designer Nvidia's NVDA.O strong quarterly results and forecast. .TO

Wall Street futures also paused for breath on Friday after the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI hit record closing highs in the previous session. .N

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers should delay interest rate cuts by at least another couple more months.

The comments pressured commodity prices, with oil down and set to snap a two-week winning streak. Spot gold XAU= and copper prices were pulled down by a stronger dollar. O/RGOL/MET/L

In Canada, investors were poised to keenly monitor upcoming quarterly earnings from banks including Bank of Montreal BMO.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and the Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO next week.

Financial stocks have the highest weightage on the TSX, constituting about 29.7% of the index, according to LSEG data.

In Canadian corporate news, software firm Docebo DCBO.TO reported its fourth-quarter results above analysts' estimates.

Oil and gas transporter Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO reported a higher fourth-quarter profit per share than the previous year.

COMMODITIES AT 7:06 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,023.4; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.33; -1.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.42; -1.5% O/R

