CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures move up buoyed by oil prices; CPI data on watch

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toronto futures edged upward on Monday supported by higher crude prices on supply concerns, while investors keenly await inflation data out later this week that could offer more insight on the Bank of Canada's(BoC) outlook for interest rates.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:26 a.m. ET (11:26 GMT), following the underlying benchmark index .GSPTSEhitting a six-week high on Friday.

Oil prices rose for a third straight session, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts along with optimism around a demand recovery in China. O/R

Datasets on the Canadian domestic housing starts, and producer prices are due later in the day.

Canada's annual inflation data, due on Tuesday, is expected to show a rise to 3.8% in August from 3.3% in July, while on a month-over-month basis, the consumer price index (CPI) is likely to have cooled down to 0.3% from 0.6%, as per LSEG data.

Traders are betting on a near 80% chance for the BoC to hold rates steady in its October meeting. 0#BOCWATCH

The CPI data comes after last week's Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's warning about new taxes that might be imposed on national grocery chains.

Industry experts have, however said that the step is unlikely to solve the food inflation problem.

Investors will also keep a sharp eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Gold hit one-week highs on Monday on expectations of a Fed pause GOL/

Bank of Montreal (BMO) BMO.TO on Saturday said it is winding down its indirect retail auto finance business and shifting focus to other areas in a move that will result in an unspecified number of job losses.

