CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures mirror strength in U.S. peers ahead of Powell speech

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian benchmark stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, tracking strength in U.S. markets ahead of the Federal Reserve chief's testimony to the Congress, though weakness in crude prices on concerns around demand from China capped gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Their U.S. peers were also up ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET, that could shed more light on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates. .N

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.3% lower, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks after China set a modest annual growth target. .TO

On Tuesday, crude oil prices edged lower after trade data from top consumer China pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country's products during the January-February period. O/R

Among stocks, software firm BlackBerry IncBB.TO reported a lower-than expected annual sales forecast and also noted that macro challenges during the reported quarter negatively impacted revenue.

Paris-listed Latecoere SALAEP.PA said that the aircraft equipment manufacturer would sell its electrical wiring and interconnection systems business to Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,847.6; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.04; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.77; -0.4% O/R

($1 = 1.3630 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

