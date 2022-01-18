CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures mirror fall in global stocks

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring the downbeat mood in global markets and weighed by weaker bullion as U.S. Treasury yields jumped, although losses were limited by higher oil prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A seven-year high for oil prices pushed benchmark German Bund yields to the brink of positive territory on Tuesday, lifted U.S. Treasuries to pre-COVID levels and left global share markets trudging lower.MKTS/GLOBO/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% higher at 21,537.45 on Monday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 247 points, or 0.69%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 50.25 points, or 1.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 270 points, or 1.73%. .N

The Panamanian unit of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals has agreed with Panama's government to increase royalty payments at its flagship copper mine, the company and the government said on Monday.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc AND.TO: RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$120 from C$130

Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$59 from C$58

Gold futures GCc2: $1811; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $85.31; +1.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.64; +1.34% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jan : Expected 25.70; Prior 31.90

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jan : Expected 84; Prior 84

($1= C$1.25)

