CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures kick-start week on higher note backed by commodity prices

Nov 6(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index kick-start the week on a higher note, as a rise in prices of copper and oil are expected to boost commodity-linked stocks, while hopes that the U.S. and Canadian central banks will not hike interest rates any further lifted investor sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:03 a.m. ET (12:03 GMT).

Th energy index is expected to inch upwards, tracking higher oil prices after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year. O/R

Materials stocks also look set to make gains as copper prices rose on back of a weaker U.S. dollar. MET/L

However, a slip in gold prices on rising U.S. bond yields could limit or offset gains on the materials index. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Friday up 1% or 198.51 points at 19,824.85, its highest level in six weeks. .TO

Stocks rose as data showed both Canada and the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in October, cementing hopes that the central banks of the two countries are ending their interest rate hiking campaigns.

U.S. stock index futures also inched higher on Monday on similar hopes that the Fed was done with its interest rate hikes. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:03 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,994.3; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.77; +1.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.12; +1.5% O/R

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

