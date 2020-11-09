CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump on positive vaccine news, Biden win

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index hit a three-month high on Monday after Pfizer Inc PFE.N said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective and as Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. authorization this month for emergency use of the vaccine.

Markets were also boosted by prospects of more monetary stimulus under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 3.72% at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat at 16,282.83 on Friday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 5.25% on Monday. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 3.70% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 1.02%.N

Air Canada AC.TO posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled air travel forcing Canada's biggest airline to cut a majority of its flights.

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, buoyed by cost cuts and more people turning to cannabis to cope with coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,918; -1.82% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.24; +8.10% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.42; +7.53% O/R

($1= C$1.30)

