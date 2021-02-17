CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump on higher oil prices, Shopify

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as oil prices rose on supply disruptions in the United States and e-commerce platform Shopify reported upbeat results.

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.N gained nearly 1.3% in premarket trading after the Canadian company reported that its holiday-quarter revenue nearly doubled and beat Wall Street estimates as more businesses flocked to its e-commerce tools to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

March quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 18,492.72 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 remained unchanged at 17:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.75 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 25.25 points, or 0.18%. .N

Canada must justify its planned C$100 billion ($78.86 billion) post-pandemic stimulus plan before committing to significant new spending and should commit to a clear fiscal anchor, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, underpinned by a major supply disruption in the southern United States this week where a winter storm hit Texas. O/R

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 gained 91 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.26 a barrel at 1209 GMT, its highest level since January 2020.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,789.4; -0.47% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.66; +1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.25; +1.42% O/R

($1= C$1.27)

