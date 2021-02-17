CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump on higher oil prices, Shopify

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as oil prices rose on supply disruptions in the United States and e-commerce platform Shopify reported upbeat results.

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.N gained nearly 1.3% in premarket trading after the Canadian company reported that its holiday-quarter revenue nearly doubled and beat Wall Street estimates as more businesses flocked to its e-commerce tools to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

March quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 18,492.72 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 remained unchanged at 17:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.75 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 25.25 points, or 0.18%. .N

Canada must justify its planned C$100 billion ($78.86 billion) post-pandemic stimulus plan before committing to significant new spending and should commit to a clear fiscal anchor, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, underpinned by a major supply disruption in the southern United States this week where a winter storm hit Texas. O/R

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 gained 91 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.26 a barrel at 1209 GMT, its highest level since January 2020.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,789.4; -0.47% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.66; +1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.25; +1.42% O/R

