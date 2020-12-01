CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump on higher gold prices, vaccine cheer

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday on higher gold prices and as drugmakers sought swift approval of their COVID-19 vaccines, boosting hopes of a recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.4% at 7:52 a.m. ET.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O said their COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month after they applied for EU emergency approval for the shot.

Separately, European Medicines Agency said it has received application for conditional marketing authorization for Moderna Inc's MRNA.O experimental COVID-19 vaccine, adding that if data is enough it would complete the assessment by Jan. 12.

Canada's Q3 GDP data is due at 8:30 am ET and Markit manufacturing PMI data for November is scheduled to release at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.89% higher at 17,242.27 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 312 points, or 1.05%, at 7:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 35.5 points, or 0.98%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 107.75 points, or 0.88%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's budget deficit is forecast to hit a historic C$381.6 billion ($293.9 billion) on COVID-19 emergency aid, with the federal government eyeing C$100 billion in stimulus to be rolled out once the virus is under control.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO (BMO) beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit as they set aside less funds than expected to cover potential loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,807.5; +1.66% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.24; -0.22% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $47.86; -0.04% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Markit Manufacturing PMI Final data for Nov. due at 9:45 am ET

ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov. due at 10 am ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.