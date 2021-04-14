CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures jump on higher fiscal spending hopes, oil boost

April 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as investors expect fiscal stimulus measures that will be announced next week to be huge, while a jump in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy index.

Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next week amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in the coming months.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 19,203.7 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.2%. .N

Crude oil prices jumped on revised oil demand forecasts on Wednesday despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts.O/R

Badger Daylighting Ltd BAD.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd NSR.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating

Organigram Holdings Inc OGI.TO: CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

Gold futures GCc2: $1,742.8; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.2; +1.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.71; +1.6% O/R

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

